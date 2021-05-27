Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director Purchases $1,999,996.92 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. Clene Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Clene alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.