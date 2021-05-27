Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,498 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $2,720,311.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,670,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,198,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Morningstar by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

