Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 777.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Personalis were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $978.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

