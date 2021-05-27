Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $24,905,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AU shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

Shares of AU stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

