Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.