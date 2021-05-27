Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,121 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Caleres were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Caleres by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.