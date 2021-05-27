Texas Permanent School Fund Has $584,000 Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TBI opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $947.79 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,056 shares of company stock worth $2,245,804. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

