Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $118,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $459,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 165.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 316,387 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

