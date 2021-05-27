Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $257,000 Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $44.26 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,410 shares of company stock worth $4,669,224. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

