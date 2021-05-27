Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 830,322 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

