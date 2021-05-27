The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Carter’s worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $101.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

