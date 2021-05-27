The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.66 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 97.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 162.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

