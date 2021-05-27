Morgan Stanley Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $173.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Shares of PXD opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 112.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $20,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $66,579,000 after acquiring an additional 154,380 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 134.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 813.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

