Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

NYSE:AAN opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

