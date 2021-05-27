Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Orthofix Medical worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,155,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after buying an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.79 million, a PE ratio of -27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

