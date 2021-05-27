Jefferies Financial Group Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.06.

NET opened at $79.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.19 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 751,972 shares of company stock valued at $55,467,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

