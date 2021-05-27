Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hanger were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hanger by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNGR opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

