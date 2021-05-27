Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PING. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Shares of PING stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 117,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after buying an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Ping Identity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

