Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

