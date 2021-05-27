Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.93 Million

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report $68.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $42.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $256.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.98 million to $257.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $303.72 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $310.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSII. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

