Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Short Interest Up 475.0% in May

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATTBF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Abattis Bioceuticals alerts:

About Abattis Bioceuticals

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.