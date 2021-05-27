Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Short Interest Up 475.0% in May

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATTBF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Abattis Bioceuticals
