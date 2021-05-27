Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a growth of 456.0% from the April 29th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DYLLF stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

