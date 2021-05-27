Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Expands By 450.0%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CNAF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Commercial National Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

