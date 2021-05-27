Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,605 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Zumiez worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Zumiez by 2,553.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zumiez by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 76,806 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Zumiez by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $2,097,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,135 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

ZUMZ opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $136,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,982.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares in the company, valued at $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.