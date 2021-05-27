US Bancorp DE Has $59,000 Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,564,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 180,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,689,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,783,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of TLK stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.