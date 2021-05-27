The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 2,605.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $696.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

