US Bancorp DE Has $69,000 Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $290.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $151.95 and a 1-year high of $325.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.09 and a 200-day moving average of $253.18. The company has a market cap of $620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

