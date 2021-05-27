Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Desjardins upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Desjardins now has a C$45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$42.00. Saputo traded as high as C$40.69 and last traded at C$40.28, with a volume of 67699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.61.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.12. The firm has a market cap of C$16.84 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

