US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,738 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 521.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In related news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,480. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,850.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

