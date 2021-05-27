Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.46. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

