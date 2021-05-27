Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s current price.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.