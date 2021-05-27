Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.95.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

