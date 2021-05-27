US Bancorp DE Has $83,000 Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

