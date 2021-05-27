KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.62.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $18.07 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

