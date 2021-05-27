Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

