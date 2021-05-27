Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 146,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $251.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.