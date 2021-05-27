Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $251.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.98. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

