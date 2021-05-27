Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,158,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total transaction of $10,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA opened at $259.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Carvana by 63.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

