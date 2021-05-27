Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,158,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total transaction of $10,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.
CVNA opened at $259.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Carvana by 63.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
