Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69,597 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,838,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

