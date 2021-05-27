Insider Selling: Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Sells 482 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $149.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

