Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 555,403 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $57,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.