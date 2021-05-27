PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll Sells 91,750 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $5,786,672.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,913,023.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 66,166 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $4,078,472.24.

On Friday, May 14th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $2,625,657.50.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

