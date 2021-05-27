Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,776 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $56,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

