Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Autohome were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $75,848,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after buying an additional 332,242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Autohome by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 281,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autohome by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

