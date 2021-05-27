Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.