Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.25. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

