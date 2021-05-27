8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

8X8 stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,059.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.