Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,838,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

