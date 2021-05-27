ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.84 ($22.17).

Shares of PSM opened at €17.77 ($20.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.70. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of €18.84 ($22.16).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

