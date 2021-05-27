Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Standard Motor Products worth $53,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after buying an additional 46,502 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 109,707 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of SMP opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $989.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.